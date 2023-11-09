Can we anticipate Ian Cole scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Cole stats and insights

Cole is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Cole has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

