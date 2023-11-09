Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Does a bet on Mikheyev intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

Mikheyev's plus-minus this season, in 14:15 per game on the ice, is +6.

Mikheyev has a goal in three games this year through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in six of eight games this season, Mikheyev has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Mikheyev has an assist in three of eight games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Mikheyev's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Mikheyev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 8 Games 1 6 Points 1 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

