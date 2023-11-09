J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Looking to bet on Miller's props? Here is some information to assist you.

J.T. Miller vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Miller has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 20:17 on the ice per game.

Miller has a goal in seven games this season through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Miller has a point in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Miller has an assist in six of 12 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Miller hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Miller has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Miller Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 12 Games 2 18 Points 3 7 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

