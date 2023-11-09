Will Jaden Schwartz light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

In five of 13 games this season, Schwartz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

Schwartz's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Schwartz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 21:42 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:22 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:22 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:13 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 17:04 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:06 Home L 4-1 10/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 9:42 Home W 7-4 10/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

