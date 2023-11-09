Will Jamie Oleksiak Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 9?
Can we anticipate Jamie Oleksiak finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Oleksiak stats and insights
- Oleksiak is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Oleksiak has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Oleksiak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|24:21
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:33
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:32
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|L 4-1
Kraken vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
