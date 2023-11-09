Jared McCann and the Seattle Kraken will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. Looking to bet on McCann's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jared McCann vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

McCann Season Stats Insights

McCann has averaged 16:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

McCann has a goal in six games this season through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In six of 13 games this year, McCann has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In three of 13 games this year, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 53.5% that McCann hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of McCann having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 13 Games 11 9 Points 3 6 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

