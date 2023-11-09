Here's a peek at the injury report for the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Kraken prepare for their matchup against the Colorado Avalanche (8-3) at Ball Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 9:00 PM ET.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken have 34 goals this season (2.6 per game), 21st in the league.

Seattle allows 3.4 goals per game (44 total), which ranks 26th in the league.

Their -10 goal differential is 27th in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche's 37 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 18th in the league.

Their goal differential (+6) makes them seventh-best in the league.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-225) Kraken (+185) 6.5

