The Seattle Kraken (4-6-3) will visit the Colorado Avalanche (8-3) -- who've won four straight on home ice -- on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

The Avalanche game against the Kraken will air on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Kraken Avalanche 4-1 COL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 34 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jaden Schwartz 13 6 5 11 3 8 62.2% Oliver Bjorkstrand 13 4 6 10 4 7 33.3% Vince Dunn 13 2 8 10 8 8 - Jared McCann 13 6 3 9 3 0 58.3% Eeli Tolvanen 13 3 4 7 3 3 50%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 31 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche rank 18th in the league with 37 goals scored (3.4 per game).

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that time.

Avalanche Key Players