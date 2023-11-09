Thursday's NHL matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (8-3) and the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3) at Ball Arena sees the Avalanche as heavy home favorites (-225 moneyline odds to win) against the Kraken (+185). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kraken vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in five of 13 games this season.

The Avalanche are 8-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Kraken have been made the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

Colorado has had three games with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter and won each of them.

Seattle has not had a game with bigger moneyline odds than +185.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.3 3.20 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.20 2.80 7 17.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 6-4-0 6.2 3.20 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.20 3.30 9 29.0% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

