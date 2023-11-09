The Colorado Avalanche (8-3), winners of four home games in a row, host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3) at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-225) Kraken (+185) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been listed as an underdog eight times this season, and won three of those games.

Seattle has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +185.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in five of 13 games this season.

Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 37 (18th) Goals 34 (22nd) 31 (5th) Goals Allowed 44 (25th) 8 (16th) Power Play Goals 10 (13th) 5 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (21st)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle owns a 7-3-0 record versus the spread while going 4-4-2 overall in its past 10 games.

Six of Seattle's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.3 goals.

The Kraken have the league's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (34 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 44 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 25th.

Their -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

