Kraken vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:46 AM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (8-3), winners of four home games in a row, host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3) at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-225)
|Kraken (+185)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been listed as an underdog eight times this season, and won three of those games.
- Seattle has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +185.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.1% chance of victory for the Kraken.
- Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in five of 13 games this season.
Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|37 (18th)
|Goals
|34 (22nd)
|31 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|44 (25th)
|8 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (13th)
|5 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (21st)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle owns a 7-3-0 record versus the spread while going 4-4-2 overall in its past 10 games.
- Six of Seattle's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.3 goals.
- The Kraken have the league's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (34 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 44 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 25th.
- Their -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.