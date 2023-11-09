Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken will play on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. There are prop bets for Beniers available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Matthew Beniers vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 18:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -12).

Through 13 games this year, Beniers has yet to score a goal.

Beniers has recorded a point in a game four times this season over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 13 games this year, Beniers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Beniers' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

Beniers has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 13 Games 11 6 Points 2 0 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

