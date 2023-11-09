Should you bet on Nils Hoglander to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Ottawa Senators face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Hoglander has no points on the power play.

Hoglander's shooting percentage is 30.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

