Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Prop bets for Bjorkstrand are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Bjorkstrand has a goal in four of 13 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bjorkstrand has a point in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 13 games this year, Bjorkstrand has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 13 Games 11 10 Points 4 4 Goals 2 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.