When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Phillip Di Giuseppe find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Di Giuseppe has no points on the power play.

Di Giuseppe's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

