Will Pius Suter Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 9?
Can we anticipate Pius Suter finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Suter stats and insights
- In three of 12 games this season, Suter has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Senators yet this season.
- Suter has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
