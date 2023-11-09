Can we anticipate Pius Suter finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Suter has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Suter has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

