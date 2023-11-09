In the upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Quinn Hughes to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in four of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

Hughes' shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

