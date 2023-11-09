Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Hughes' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Quinn Hughes vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Hughes has averaged 23:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +16.

Hughes has scored a goal in four of 12 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hughes has a point in eight games this year (out of 12), including multiple points five times.

In six of 12 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 12 Games 2 20 Points 1 5 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

