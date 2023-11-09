On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Ottawa Senators. Is Sam Lafferty going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lafferty stats and insights

Lafferty has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

Lafferty has zero points on the power play.

Lafferty's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.