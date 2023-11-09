For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Tye Kartye a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

Kartye has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kartye has zero points on the power play.

Kartye averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kartye recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:35 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:54 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:47 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:34 Home L 4-1 10/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 10:28 Home W 7-4 10/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

