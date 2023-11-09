The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Myers light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Myers has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Myers has zero points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

