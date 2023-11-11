For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Andrei Kuzmenko a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

Kuzmenko has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He has a 15% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 51 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:13 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:05 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 13:48 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:38 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:34 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:14 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 15:56 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

