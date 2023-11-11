The Vancouver Canucks, including Andrei Kuzmenko, take the ice Saturday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Kuzmenko in the Canucks-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko's plus-minus this season, in 15:27 per game on the ice, is +5.

In three of 13 games this year, Kuzmenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kuzmenko has a point in nine games this season (out of 13), including multiple points three times.

Kuzmenko has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuzmenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Kuzmenko going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 51 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 13 Games 2 12 Points 1 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.