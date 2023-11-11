The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Beauvillier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

Beauvillier has scored in one of 13 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Beauvillier has scored one goal on the power play.

Beauvillier averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 51 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 17:05 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 2 0 2 13:23 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 11:41 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

