In the upcoming matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Brock Boeser to light the lamp for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

Boeser has scored in six of 13 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

On the power play, Boeser has accumulated five goals and one assist.

He has a 30.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 51 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:05 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 20:45 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:53 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 15:41 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:47 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:52 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:22 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:14 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:57 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

