Brock Boeser will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Prop bets for Boeser in that upcoming Canucks-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Boeser vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

Boeser has a goal in six games this season out of 13 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Boeser has a point in 10 of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 13 games this year, Boeser has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Boeser's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Boeser having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boeser Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 51 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 13 Games 2 16 Points 3 11 Goals 0 5 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.