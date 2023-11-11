The injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (10-2-1) ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-2) currently features three players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury John Klingberg D Questionable Undisclosed Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back Matt Murray G Out Hip Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks are the league's top scorers, with 59 goals (4.5 per game).

Vancouver has one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 26 total goals (only two per game), second in the league.

With a goal differential of +33, they top the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

Toronto's 48 total goals (3.4 per game) rank sixth in the league.

They have the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -3.

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-135) Canucks (+110) 6.5

