Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - November 11
The injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (10-2-1) ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-2) currently features three players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|John Klingberg
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks are the league's top scorers, with 59 goals (4.5 per game).
- Vancouver has one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 26 total goals (only two per game), second in the league.
- With a goal differential of +33, they top the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- Toronto's 48 total goals (3.4 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- They have the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -3.
Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-135)
|Canucks (+110)
|6.5
