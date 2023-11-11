The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, November 11, with the Canucks victorious in five consecutive games.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Canucks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 26 total goals (just two per game), second in the league.

The Canucks are the league's highest scorers, with 59 goals (4.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.7 goals per game (47 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 13 7 17 24 7 6 44.2% Quinn Hughes 13 5 16 21 7 6 - J.T. Miller 13 8 12 20 9 6 55.5% Brock Boeser 13 11 5 16 7 2 0% Filip Hronek 13 0 14 14 13 2 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have allowed 51 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.

The Maple Leafs score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (48 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.

