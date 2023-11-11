How to Watch the Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, November 11, with the Canucks victorious in five consecutive games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can turn on ESPN+ to watch as the Maple Leafs and the Canucks meet.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs Canucks Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Canucks Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Canucks Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Canucks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 26 total goals (just two per game), second in the league.
- The Canucks are the league's highest scorers, with 59 goals (4.5 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Canucks are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.7 goals per game (47 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|13
|7
|17
|24
|7
|6
|44.2%
|Quinn Hughes
|13
|5
|16
|21
|7
|6
|-
|J.T. Miller
|13
|8
|12
|20
|9
|6
|55.5%
|Brock Boeser
|13
|11
|5
|16
|7
|2
|0%
|Filip Hronek
|13
|0
|14
|14
|13
|2
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have allowed 51 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.
- The Maple Leafs score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (48 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|14
|9
|12
|21
|8
|11
|16.7%
|Auston Matthews
|14
|13
|6
|19
|7
|16
|50%
|Mitchell Marner
|14
|5
|12
|17
|13
|13
|0%
|John Tavares
|14
|6
|9
|15
|9
|10
|62.3%
|Morgan Rielly
|14
|2
|9
|11
|13
|7
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.