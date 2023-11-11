The Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-2) are favorites when they welcome in the Vancouver Canucks (10-2-1) on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Maple Leafs are -135 on the moneyline to win, while the Canucks have +110 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Vancouver's games this season have had over 6.5 goals nine of 13 times.

The Maple Leafs are 6-6 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Canucks have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in five of those games.

Toronto is 6-6 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Vancouver has gone 4-2 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 3-7 4-5-1 6.5 3.40 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.40 3.40 8 27.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 10-0 6-3-1 6.3 4.70 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 4.70 2.00 12 32.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 10 Puck Line Losses 0 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.