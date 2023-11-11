When the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Auston Matthews and Quinn Hughes will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Maple Leafs (-135)

Maple Leafs (-135) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Canucks Players to Watch

Vancouver's Elias Pettersson has collected 17 assists and seven goals in 13 games. That's good for 24 points.

Hughes is a top scorer for Vancouver, with 21 total points this season. In 13 contests, he has scored five goals and provided 16 assists.

This season, Vancouver's J.T. Miller has 20 points, courtesy of eight goals (second on team) and 12 assists (fourth).

In the crease, Vancouver's Casey DeSmith is 3-0-1 this season, compiling 123 saves and giving up 12 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Toronto, William Nylander has 21 points in 14 games (nine goals, 12 assists).

Matthews has picked up 19 points (1.4 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding six assists.

Mitchell Marner has scored five goals and added 12 assists in 14 games for Toronto.

Ilya Samsonov's record is 2-1-2. He has conceded 23 goals (4.1 goals against average) and recorded 136 saves with an .855% save percentage (62nd in league).

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 10th 3.43 Goals Scored 4.54 1st 28th 3.64 Goals Allowed 2 2nd 7th 32.9 Shots 28.1 27th 17th 30.8 Shots Allowed 31 19th 5th 29.55% Power Play % 32.65% 4th 26th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 78.26% 17th

