The Vancouver Canucks (10-2-1) will aim to continue a five-game win streak when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-2) on the road on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-135) Canucks (+110) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Betting Insights

This season the Canucks have won five of the seven games in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver is 4-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canucks have a 47.6% chance to win.

Vancouver has played nine games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Canucks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 48 (6th) Goals 59 (1st) 51 (30th) Goals Allowed 26 (2nd) 13 (7th) Power Play Goals 16 (2nd) 12 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (15th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver was perfect against the spread over its past 10 games, and went 8-1-1 overall in that same span.

In its past 10 games, Vancouver has hit the over six times.

The Canucks total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

In the past 10 matchups, Canucks' games have had an average of 12.5 goals, 0.3 more than their season-long average.

The Canucks have the NHL's top-scoring offense (59 total goals, 4.5 per game).

The Canucks' 26 total goals allowed (just two per game) are the second-fewest in the NHL.

Their league-best goal differential is +33.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.