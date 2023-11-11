Player prop bet options for William Nylander, Elias Pettersson and others are available when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Pettersson's seven goals and 17 assists in 13 games for Vancouver add up to 24 total points on the season.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 9 1 2 3 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 4 1 0 1 7 at Sharks Nov. 2 0 3 3 1 vs. Predators Oct. 31 3 0 3 5

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Quinn Hughes has scored 21 total points (1.6 per game) this campaign. He has five goals and 16 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 9 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 3 4 5 vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 6 at Sharks Nov. 2 1 4 5 2 vs. Predators Oct. 31 0 3 3 5

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

J.T. Miller has posted eight goals on the season, adding 12 assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Nov. 9 1 1 2 2 vs. Oilers Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Stars Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Sharks Nov. 2 1 2 3 4 vs. Predators Oct. 31 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Nylander is Toronto's leading contributor with 21 points. He has nine goals and 12 assists this season.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 10 2 1 3 7 vs. Senators Nov. 8 1 1 2 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 at Bruins Nov. 2 0 1 1 7

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Auston Matthews has totaled 19 points (1.4 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding six assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 10 0 0 0 3 vs. Senators Nov. 8 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 6 2 1 3 6 vs. Sabres Nov. 4 3 0 3 6 at Bruins Nov. 2 1 1 2 5

