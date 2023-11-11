On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Carson Soucy going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Carson Soucy score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Soucy stats and insights

Soucy has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 51 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Soucy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:17 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:46 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:20 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:04 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:32 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:05 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

