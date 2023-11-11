Will Carson Soucy Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 11?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Carson Soucy going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Carson Soucy score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Soucy stats and insights
- Soucy has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 51 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Soucy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:46
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:20
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|18:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:05
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
