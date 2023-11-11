Conor Garland will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Vancouver Canucks play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Does a bet on Garland intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Conor Garland vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Garland Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Garland has averaged 12:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Garland has scored a goal in one of 13 games this year.

Garland has a point in three games this season through 13 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Garland has an assist in two of 13 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Garland's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

Garland has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Garland Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 51 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 13 Games 2 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

