The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dakota Joshua find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Joshua stats and insights

Joshua has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Joshua has no points on the power play.

Joshua's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 51 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 10:27 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:41 Home W 2-0 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:21 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 5-0 10/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 3-2 10/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:02 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:22 Away L 4-3 10/17/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:56 Away L 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.