The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Devin Shore find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Shore scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

Shore has zero points on the power play.

Shore's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 50 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

