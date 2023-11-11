Eeli Tolvanen will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers play at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Tolvanen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Tolvanen has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 15:22 on the ice per game.

Tolvanen has a goal in three of 14 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 14 games this season, Tolvanen has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 14 games this season, Tolvanen has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 50 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 14 Games 5 8 Points 2 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

