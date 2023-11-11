Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Arena. Does a wager on Pettersson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Elias Pettersson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Pettersson has averaged 19:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

In five of 13 games this season, Pettersson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in 11 of 13 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Pettersson has an assist in nine of 13 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Pettersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 51 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 13 Games 2 24 Points 2 7 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

