Will Filip Hronek Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 11?
Can we anticipate Filip Hronek scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Hronek stats and insights
- Hronek is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Hronek has picked up four assists on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 51 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Hronek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|22:07
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|25:39
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:34
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|23:44
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|24:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-0
|10/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|27:33
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|25:11
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|25:36
|Away
|L 4-3
Canucks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
