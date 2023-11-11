Filip Hronek and the Vancouver Canucks will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Hronek are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Filip Hronek vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Hronek has averaged 23:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

Hronek has yet to score a goal through 13 games this year.

Hronek has a point in 10 games this year (out of 13), including multiple points four times.

Hronek has an assist in 10 of 13 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Hronek hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hronek has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hronek Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 51 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 13 Games 4 14 Points 1 0 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

