Should you bet on Ilya Mikheyev to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

In four of nine games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Mikheyev has zero points on the power play.

Mikheyev averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.8%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 51 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

