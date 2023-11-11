The Vancouver Canucks, including Ilya Mikheyev, take the ice Saturday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Mikheyev's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

Mikheyev has averaged 14:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In four of nine games this season, Mikheyev has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of nine games this season, Mikheyev has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Mikheyev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of nine games played.

The implied probability that Mikheyev hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Mikheyev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 51 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 9 Games 1 8 Points 0 5 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

