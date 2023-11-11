J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Arena. Fancy a wager on Miller? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Miller vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miller Season Stats Insights

Miller has averaged 20:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Miller has a goal in eight of 13 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Miller has a point in nine of 13 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In seven of 13 games this year, Miller has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Miller goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Miller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Miller Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 13 Games 2 20 Points 3 8 Goals 2 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.