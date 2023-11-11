The Seattle Kraken, Jaden Schwartz included, will meet the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Schwartz are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

Schwartz's plus-minus this season, in 17:49 per game on the ice, is -4.

Schwartz has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 14 games played, including multiple goals once.

Schwartz has a point in 10 games this year (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

Schwartz has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Schwartz goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

Schwartz has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 50 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 14 Games 4 13 Points 4 7 Goals 2 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.