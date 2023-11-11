The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jared McCann light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

  • In six of 14 games this season, McCann has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
  • McCann has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • McCann averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are conceding 50 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:19 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 2 1 1 15:48 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:06 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:23 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:02 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 18:53 Away W 5-4 OT
10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 4-1
10/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 19:31 Home W 7-4

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

