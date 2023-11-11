The Seattle Kraken, Jared McCann among them, meet the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for McCann are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jared McCann vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 16:34 on the ice per game.

McCann has a goal in six games this year through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McCann has a point in six games this year (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

In three of 14 games this season, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 53.5% that McCann goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of McCann going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 50 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 14 Games 4 9 Points 2 6 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

