Jin-young Ko is set to compete at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Ko at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1800 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Ko Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jin-young Ko Insights

Ko has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score in three of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over her last 20 rounds, Ko has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Ko has finished in the top five once.

Ko has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Ko has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 19 -7 280 2 16 4 6 $1.6M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Ko finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,353 yards, 656 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Ko will take to the 6,353-yard course this week at Pelican Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,600 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship ranked in the 53rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.99).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, Ko was better than 90% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Ko carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other participants averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Ko carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.5).

Ko's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

In that last outing, Ko's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Ko finished the Maybank Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Ko bettered the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.