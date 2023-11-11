How to Watch the Kraken vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (2-9-1) -- who've lost four straight -- visit the Seattle Kraken (5-6-3) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can follow the action on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW as the Oilers take on the Kraken.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Oilers Additional Info
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 47 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 25th in the league.
- The Kraken's 38 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 21st in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 35 goals during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jaden Schwartz
|14
|7
|6
|13
|3
|8
|58%
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|14
|6
|6
|12
|4
|7
|42.9%
|Vince Dunn
|14
|2
|10
|12
|8
|8
|-
|Jared McCann
|14
|6
|3
|9
|3
|0
|60%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|14
|3
|5
|8
|3
|3
|37.5%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 28th in goals against, conceding 50 total goals (4.2 per game) in league action.
- The Oilers' 31 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|12
|5
|10
|15
|15
|16
|56.3%
|Evan Bouchard
|12
|3
|8
|11
|10
|8
|-
|Connor McDavid
|10
|2
|8
|10
|15
|11
|44.1%
|Zach Hyman
|12
|4
|6
|10
|4
|4
|0%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|12
|3
|6
|9
|5
|10
|46.8%
