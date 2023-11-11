The Edmonton Oilers (2-9-1) -- who've lost four straight -- visit the Seattle Kraken (5-6-3) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can follow the action on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW as the Oilers take on the Kraken.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken vs Oilers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 47 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 25th in the league.

The Kraken's 38 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 35 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jaden Schwartz 14 7 6 13 3 8 58% Oliver Bjorkstrand 14 6 6 12 4 7 42.9% Vince Dunn 14 2 10 12 8 8 - Jared McCann 14 6 3 9 3 0 60% Eeli Tolvanen 14 3 5 8 3 3 37.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 28th in goals against, conceding 50 total goals (4.2 per game) in league action.

The Oilers' 31 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 27th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Oilers Key Players