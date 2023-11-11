Saturday's NHL schedule features a contest between the favored Edmonton Oilers (2-9-1, -125 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Seattle Kraken (5-6-3, +105 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in six of 14 games this season.

The Oilers have been victorious in two of their nine games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (22.2%).

The Kraken have been made the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

Edmonton is 2-7 (winning only 22.2% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Seattle is 4-5 when it is underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 2-7 5-4-1 6.6 2.70 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.70 3.70 7 21.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 8-2 7-3-0 6.2 3.50 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.50 3.30 10 32.3% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

