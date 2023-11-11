The Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-2) host the Vancouver Canucks (10-2-1), who have won five in a row, on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canucks have recorded an 8-1-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have totaled 47 goals while conceding 20 in that period. On the power play, 37 opportunities have resulted in 12 goals (32.4% success rate).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Saturday's hockey contest.

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Canucks 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+110)

Canucks (+110) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks (10-2-1 overall) have posted a record of -1-1 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Vancouver has earned five points (2-1-1) in its four games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Vancouver has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Canucks have earned 19 points in their 11 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Vancouver has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in four games has a record of 3-0-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 5-0-1 (11 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 10th 3.43 Goals Scored 4.54 1st 28th 3.64 Goals Allowed 2 2nd 7th 32.9 Shots 28.1 27th 17th 30.8 Shots Allowed 31 19th 5th 29.55% Power Play % 32.65% 4th 26th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 78.26% 17th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.