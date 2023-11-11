When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mark Friedman find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Friedman stats and insights

Friedman is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Friedman has zero points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 51 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

